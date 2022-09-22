Linear TV’s growth story inches towards a dead end4 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 01:44 AM IST
More recent numbers offered by top broadcasters highlight a deepening crisis
More recent numbers offered by top broadcasters highlight a deepening crisis
Listen to this article
A few figures that emerged recently point to the way India’s linear television story, especially pay TV, is shaping up. The signals are unmistakeable: growth of the mammoth TV industry is hitting a wall. Linear television is now a commonly used term for traditional television where audiences tune in to watch scheduled programmes that are delivered via cable or direct-to-home (DTH) technology. This is opposed to over-the-top (OTT) video streaming, that is delivered over the internet and can be watched at one’s convenience.