Linear TV’s growth story inches towards a dead end

Paid users of linear TV have been falling. The decline in paid subscribers was accelerated during the covid pandemic as consumers went online in a big way both for shopping and entertainment. A March 2022 EY-Ficci report on the media and entertainment sector said that online video viewers increased to 497 million in 2021. Paid video subscriptions scaled up to 80 million across almost 40 million Indian households. In the same period, subscription revenue for TV fell by 6.2%, with the loss of six million pay TV homes. Though EY-Ficci said TV households will continue to grow at 1% till 2025, it will be on the back of connected TVs and free television which could cross 50 million, further stressing the core pay television market.