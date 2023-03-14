Lineker scored a hat-trick over the BBC’s withdrawn red card

The whole saga is awkward for the government, too, despite the free advertising its immigration bill got. It is nearly always counterproductive and wrong to invoke Nazi Germany to make a political point, as Lineker did in his tweet. Lineker’s broader point, however, was to note the dangerous rhetoric underpinning a bill that essentially makes it illegal to claim asylum in Britain, and which, by the government’s admission, is likely a breach of international law. By noting the “immeasurable cruelty" of the bill, Lineker was making a moral argument that even the Labour Party has shied away from. Nor is Lineker about to give up talking about the issue. “However difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away," he tweeted Monday. “It’s heart-warming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you."