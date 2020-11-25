Literature festivals are meant to be platforms for free expression

It is also puzzling that activists would want to oppose festivals over corporate sponsorship, when those festivals offer an opportunity to voice concerns that India’s loud networks may not permit. When the principal sponsor for the JLF was Zee (in India) and Vedanta (in the UK), activists lobbied invited writers to boycott it. The writers’ presence was presumably thought to give corporate sponsors the sort of prestige they didn’t deserve. When activists asked me to boycott the JLF in London (I did speak there), I asked if they were also calling for a boycott of other festivals—for example, in my hometown, Mumbai, the Times festival, whose network’s star anchors were known then as now for fact-free fulminations, or, indeed, the Tata festival, given the whiffs of controversy around the group then as well.