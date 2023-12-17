Little time left for INDIA bloc to get act together
If INDIA bloc replicates past mistakes at this meeting, their credibility will take another hit
Will the INDIA bloc be able to offer voters a blueprint of its plans for India at its meeting tomorrow? Recent meetings of the alliance have left much to be desired on this front. I wonder if the alliance leaders realize that failing to present a clear agenda this time might lead to a larger defeat at the next general elections. Time is not in their favour.