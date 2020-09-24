Living room walkathons and YouTube fat-to-flat tutorials

On family con calls—which I kind of dread most times since everything is so covid-related—there is usually a segment on food. What did everyone have for breakfast, lunch, dinner? Who cooked? How was it? Can photos be shared? Cooking and eating have become highlights in our lives now (I hear my 12-year-old niece has become a pro at kitchen stuff). In case I have ordered in something, I usually avoid coming clean because I get a lecture from my father on how home-made is safer, more hygienic, cheaper, and so on and so forth.

A few weeks after our lockdown started in March, dad tossed me his first googly. “You appear to be cooking a lot (he’d obviously seen some of my Facebook posts) and enjoying your food, which is great… but are you getting fat in the process? What are you doing to keep fit? Remember, corona has taught us health is wealth."

“Well, I walked for 45 minutes today," I responded on doctored reflex, and immediately regretted the lie since I was now going to be exposed. “How?" he exclaimed. “Isn’t your colony park’s walking track off limits?"I had to concoct a comeback. Quickly. “I walked at home… yes, that’s what I did. I removed all projectiles from my way and briskly covered the freed-up area on foot, over and over, till I had clocked 45 minutes." “Clever," he pronounced, perhaps a tad disappointed he couldn’t stump me.

The next day, I decided to convert my lie into action, and hit the ground half-running and half-striding. In my mind’s eye, I replaced all home furnishings with park shrubbery/greenery, and realized that hey, this is easy, I can do this daily. So I kept at it. Sometime later, on a group chat, I sheepishly suggested it as a means to keep fit to a few of my friends and was surprised to learn most were doing the same.

It doesn’t matter whether you have a small studio apartment or a sprawling three-bedroom villa, where there’s a will, there’s a walkway. Amp up the music volume, and you don’t even need annoying earphones: surround sound is so much better than a fine-tuned narrow cast. I also like putting on a TV show (usually one that I’ve watched earlier), and listening to it like an audiobook, but managing to occasionally catch the visual play.

In the meantime, with gyms rendered temporarily out of bounds, YouTube fitness tutorials have gained a life of their own (I guess they’ve been around for ages, but I never had the time to check them out). The best part about these, I discovered, were the number of quick-fix options. Seven-minute workout for 10 days to get that elusive flat stomach? Check. Five sets of super easy exercises to “melt" (love the word) body fat? Check. Goodbye bye-bye arms in two weeks with exactly four sets daily? Check. Every physiological hurdle seems to have a “guaranteed" solution.

I have been an on-and-off basic yoga practitioner. Decades ago, when I was in high school, I had been forced to enrol in a half-hour class (I was overweight, it was claimed); I survived the ordeal for precisely two months. In my later life, on (rare) good days, I coaxed myself to revisit those tedious lessons which I, strangely enough, still remember. On other days, I’d find one excuse or another to avoid going through the horror. Pre-lockdown, I was in an extended state of limbo with my ennui for exercise peaking way before the virus did.

Now, thanks to YouTube and its short-span fitness pieces fronted by good-looking, chatty women with bodies to die for—along with a sense of humour—I’m stoked. Working out has never been easier. A friend had once told me the only reason she could manage to be consistent with her workout was her personal trainer, who’d talk to her and egg her on. Turns out, virtual personal trainers ain’t bad either. They always seem to know at which exact point you will feel wiped out with exhaustion—and then they turn the tables with gems like “This means the calories are burning." It gets me right back in the game.

I love one tutor who works out with a pug—of the Hutch advertisement variety—curled up comfortably in the background. The message, the way I read it, is that there’s no need for a shindig—equipment, paraphernalia, atmospherics—in order to get into workout mode. It can be done with minimal fuss. Indian workout experts have an interesting interface with viewers. One nugget I picked up was that desi ladies don’t like jumping (too much effort apparently), so sections have been “designed" where one can be standing or sitting while doing uncomplicated stretches, getting the body toned.

But the best part these days is how my imagination has turned spatial. My eyes gleam whenever I suss out micro acreages from furniture space. Remove that chair, or coffee table, and it can open up more ground for me to walk on. I have extricated my FitBit from a drawer, where it had been gathering dust in the pre-pandemic age, attached it to my wrist, and let it keep track of my movements. Even trips from bedroom to bathroom count as brownie points in my new fitness regimen.

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’.

