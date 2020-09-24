Living room walkathons and YouTube fat-to-flat tutorials

Now, thanks to YouTube and its short-span fitness pieces fronted by good-looking, chatty women with bodies to die for—along with a sense of humour—I’m stoked. Working out has never been easier. A friend had once told me the only reason she could manage to be consistent with her workout was her personal trainer, who’d talk to her and egg her on. Turns out, virtual personal trainers ain’t bad either. They always seem to know at which exact point you will feel wiped out with exhaustion—and then they turn the tables with gems like “This means the calories are burning." It gets me right back in the game.