The UK has followed Denmark in scrapping most covid curbs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “living with covid" plan shifts the emphasis from state intervention to personal responsibility. He said the British government would no longer require people to self-isolate if they test positive for covid. Its hugely expensive contact-tracing programme will be scrapped and the unvaccinated will not have to self-isolate on coming into contact with someone who has covid. A swathe of other restrictions, which were guidance rather than law, are also being lifted. Schools can dispense with swabbing staff and students, there’s no pressure on sports venues or clubs to ask for vaccine status, and elaborate advice on workplace safety will be changed.

Since most of these restrictions were due to expire on 24 March, this acceleration is politically expedient. Johnson is fighting to change the subject from the Partygate scandal that angered his own party and sent poll ratings down. Many of his own MPs, who would vote in a leadership contest, were opposed to lockdown restrictions.

And yet the move was also grounded in clear logic. Vaccinations and natural immunity levels, antivirals, covid treatments and the less severe omicron variant have all changed the risk profile of covid. Where those exist together, we are no longer defenceless against infection. Many of the measures axed had grown unenforceable, inefficient or unnecessary.

But how “living with covid" works in practice will depend on how responsibly individuals, employers and the government hold up their end of the new deal.

Johnson knew better than to hang a “mission accomplished" banner. Britain still has significant numbers of people hospitalized with covid and areas where infection levels are high. A new variant could emerge that is more transmissible, better able to escape vaccine immunity, more severe or any combination of these. Living with covid, then, doesn’t mean ignoring it. How individuals change their behaviour will depend on personal assessments of risk and thresholds for tolerance. Most of us have banked lessons about staying safe that’ll guide us for a while.

Gone are the days when workers powered through illness at the office. It’s high cold and flu season, but I can’t remember the last time I heard a hacking cough around me apart from an apologetic young house guest. And although many people have ditched their masks, I wouldn’t expect them to disappear as long as the virus is around. Masking remains an effective safeguard.

As the government steps back, employers can no longer hide behind official rules and guidance; they will need to decide how much flexibility they want to give workers and what mitigation measures are reasonable in offices. Ventilation and measuring air quality in office spaces have now become indispensable demands.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s government will focus on detecting changes in the virus and infection patterns, responding quickly and protecting the vulnerable using extra vaccine doses and other pharmacological interventions. Those are the right objectives, but lawmakers cannot drop the ball. Britain’s broader ability to withstand a more dangerous variant or future pandemic will also depend on adding greater capacity, particularly in medical staff, to the National Health Service.

One worrying sign is the decision to end the provision of free lateral flow tests for most people. Free rapid tests were a major factor in giving people the ability to control transmission while enjoying relative freedoms. With a box of seven tests expected to cost £20, many will no longer bother to swab-test before going out for activities and gatherings. Many who are also carers for vulnerable people will find it harder to test, increasing the risk of transmission. Similarly, the removal of self-isolation support payments for those on low incomes will mean that advice to stay home with covid is likely to be ignored. Britain’s level of statutory sick pay is one of Europe’s lowest.

When Johnson declared the restoration of liberties as a “moment of pride for our nation and a source of hope" for the future, he wasn’t wrong. Despite a disastrous string of early pandemic decisions, the successes of Britain’s vaccine roll-out, mass testing, genomic sequencing and virus surveillance have been triumphs that make earlier lockdown restrictions unnecessary now.

Just a few days before the new plan was unveiled, Buckingham Palace announced that 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth tested positive for covid. There was concern, but not panic. She was experiencing mild symptoms and planned to continue with “light duties" over Zoom, the palace said. The monarch modelled both the remarkable achievements of the past year and the continued need for vigilance—a picture of how we live with covid.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.