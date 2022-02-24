Living with covid should not mean ignoring the pandemic

The UK has followed Denmark in scrapping most covid curbs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “living with covid" plan shifts the emphasis from state intervention to personal responsibility. He said the British government would no longer require people to self-isolate if they test positive for covid. Its hugely expensive contact-tracing programme will be scrapped and the unvaccinated will not have to self-isolate on coming into contact with someone who has covid. A swathe of other restrictions, which were guidance rather than law, are also being lifted. Schools can dispense with swabbing staff and students, there’s no pressure on sports venues or clubs to ask for vaccine status, and elaborate advice on workplace safety will be changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}