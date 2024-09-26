Is artificial energy worth all the money and energy it’s guzzling?
Summary
- The planned revival of America’s Three Mile nuclear facility for Microsoft’s use has revived the question of whether the pursuit of AI dreams can justify the costs involved. The answer may lie in its promises of value generation and a faster move away from fossil fuels.
An incident on 28 March 1979 changed the course of energy forever, at least in the US. The Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station at Pennsylvania had a partial meltdown of a reactor core. No injuries were reported, but the reactor was mothballed, and it heightened public fears of nuclear power.