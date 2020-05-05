Those who were under the impression that like in a fairytale the government will wave the magic wand and there will be no more lockdown, might have to get disappointed. The biggest lesson of this tragic time is that this pandemic is now part of our life, and it will be, at least for the next few months. We have to learn to live with it. While moving ahead toward the third phase of lockdown, the government already has come out with many solutions. That’s why many restrictions were lifted from the orange and green zones. Now the local administration has been given the responsibility to decide about restrictions or relaxations, according to the need of that area. In a country like India, with so much diversity, there is no alternative. But is it sufficient?

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken on 1 May, the day we celebrate as Labour Day. Normally, we used to respect our labour force with formal greetings on the occasion, but this time around, we were not in a position to even wipe their tears. The long lockdown may have saved their lives, but they lost their livelihood. Most of the time we feel proud about the saga of our progress but, in reality, 90% of our workforce lives under the pressure of economic uncertainty. They, somehow, were managing to live under hardship, in the slums around industrial townships and megacities. Now, the government has allowed them to go to their native places. Some “Shramik special" trains have even reached their destinations. After their long struggle against hunger, fear and uncertainties, finally, they will reach their villages. But, what would they do there? If everything was so suitable there, why would they have gone so far from their comfort zone, for so much hard work?

It’s often said that whenever a crisis comes, it always comes with some solutions. It’s high time we revived artisan traditions, handicrafts and also rural and agro-industries. It’s also a good time to give a new high to ‘Make in India’. Even then, everyone might not get a job, but it would certainly make a conducive atmosphere, with a long-term gain. Some pessimists may ask how this will happen in the villages? While saying this, they turn a blind eye to the world around them. There are a number of stories, lying around in our towns and villages, which can pave our way. Let me tell you one such success story.

A few years ago, I was on the way to the market, with a friend, in a village in Nainital district. When we reached the turn of the road from where the ascent starts, my friend, who was older than me, started to breathe heavily. He made a gesture of stopping and for a while we both stood. Within two minutes, a car crossed us and stopped at some distance. A charming young man came out, who actually was my friend’s acquaintance. He respectfully asked us—where are you going? Incidentally, our destination was the same. We accompanied him to the market, in his car. While we were on the way, my friend introduced him. Previously, he was with a multinational company, then he left his well-paid job, came back to the village and started growing flowers for a cut-flowers business. He was also running a medical store there with his wife. He told me—“Earlier I was a servant and now I am an owner." Now a number of local men and women work for him. I asked him how he did that.

He answered with a big smile, “Jo Raasta Gaon Se Shahar Ko Jaata Hai, Wohi Raasta Shahar Se Gaon Kay Lautta Bhi Hai" (the same road which goes to the city from the village, also came back to the village from the city). Though it was not needed I told him, hiding my smile, that it is a famous dialogue of a TV serial. The actor, in the serial, professionally delivered this dialogue, but this young man was actually living it. I suddenly started to think that the new communication resources and expanding road networks have opened many such gates for this young generation. Now they can take the orders on the Internet and deliver their product anywhere, by road or railway. This situation has to improve every year. The scenario can be changed, further, if there is synergy between the aspirations of the common man and the deeds of governments and elected representatives.

One can say that everyone doesn’t have such luck, but the truth is that awakened nations made such decisions in moments of crisis, which later became an illustrious example. We have to decide whether coronavirus is just a disaster or if there are some opportunities behind it. The answer to this question will decide the future of India.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. His Twitter handle is @shekarkahin

