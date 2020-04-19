Later this week, the second phase of the nationwide lockdown will kick in. The new strategy has broadly two legs: Ramp up the lockdown norms in the red zone, or infected hotspots, and initiate a rollback in the restrictions in other areas in a calibrated manner. The intent clearly is to focus on mitigation efforts in the hotspots to contain the spread of covid-19, while allowing some parts of the economy to reopen, albeit in baby steps.

While the broad norms have been prescribed by the union government under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), the actual implementation will be at the discretion of local authorities. Given India’s federal structure, it is clear that this will further amp up the role of the states.

In other words, the spotlight will be on states and how they fare will be key in containing the virus further. The odds are apparent: The lockdown has, though at an enormous cost to the livelihood of millions and the overall economy, succeeded in slowing the spread of covid-19; however given the amazing potency of the virus, there is every reason to believe that things will not go back to how they were before 25 March.

Pretty obvious then, that now the onus will be on states to ensure compliance with the calibrated norms. And given that capacities of each state vary for a host of reasons, it is only fair to expect a less-than-equal response from all; the Union government will have to pick up the slack for states which risk being overwhelmed.

With the difficult trade-off between lives and livelihood reaching a point of inflection, it is clear that the country, in general, and the state governments, in particular, and through them, the general populace will have to start getting used to the idea of a new normal. Because till the covid-19 vaccine is discovered, which will take anywhere upwards of 18 months, pursuit of livelihood will come at an enormous risk.

The first order impact of this new normal was the disruption in economic activity brought about by the lockdown. The second order will start playing out in the form of a surge in non-performing assets and, of course, the economic deprivation caused by job losses, which are only just beginning to pile up.

However, the thing is that the second-order impact can be cushioned to a large degree by massive stimulus packages injected by the union government in tandem with the Reserve Bank of India—mercifully, after being at odds for most of the last decade, the two institutions are actually working in sync. Yes, the fiscal hawks will caution, but then the cost of a non-performing economy will extract an even more devastating social cost; something India can’t afford ever and, especially, at this juncture.

All of this is likely to play out over the next six months, at the end of which the third-order impact of the covid-19 pandemic in the form of behavioural change—with respect to healthcare—will kick in. The social distancing norms, even if the spread has peaked, cannot be rolled back—as Singapore realized pretty late, after it faced a relapse. Already, the NDMA has notified spitting as a chargeable offence and made face masks mandatory in public; this is just the beginning. It is very akin to the introduction of compulsory seat belts in cars; initially there was a lot of resistance, but now is a way of life.

In the final analysis, it is clear that the covid-19 pandemic, which has its origins in Wuhan, China, is reaching a critical point. So far, India has stood united; presumably this will continue to be the stand-out feature—the only way a nation of 1.3 billion people, burdened by scores of developing country handicaps, can take this battle to the virus.

Anil Padmanabhan is managing editor of Mint and writes every week on the intersection of politics and economics. Comments are welcome at anil.p@livemint.com

Share Via