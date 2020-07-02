Opinion | Lockdown influencers are taking over social media

For many of these new influencers, it is a good way to kill time—I don’t know what I would have done with my weekends if social media suddenly disappeared. And if you have a talent for something, why should you not share it? But more than that, millennials have begun giving brand building a go. With jobs on the line and people having a hard time planning ahead, they reason that if they have to pivot, this might be a good place to test the waters. Connecting with thousands of people earlier was only possible for high-profile influencers. But now, anyone with a smartphone and basic skills can make a page for him or herself and share their thoughts. Look at the number of accounts now which teach you dance and daily posts on “home workouts to keep you in shape" or maybe even the “easiest, ten-minute lockdown kadhai paneer". These are largely unknown people, hardly “influencers", and most seem nowhere close to celebrityhood. But what they offer is relatable content that is refreshing and helps many like me pick up skills, some of them professional and some not.