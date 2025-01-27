Lodha vs Lodha: Why family names as brand names are always tough to disentangle

But way back in the mid ’60s, a newcomer called Jitender Kapoor shied away from the already famous Kapoor tag and preferred to call himself just Jeetendra because it would have clashed with the goodwill of the ‘original’ Kapoors. The twist in the tale actually came in the ’80s when one Anil Kapoor, also with Kapoor as his family name, gained big-ticket success. With his rise to fame, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor too became well known. And in this current generation, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have kept the family ‘Kapoor’ tradition alive. But what the growing tribe of the various Kapoors did not perhaps bargain for was the emergence of another Kapoor variant—Kapur—Aditya Roy Kapur and brothers Siddharth and Kunaal.