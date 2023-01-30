Long covid studies may teach us how to take on Alzheimer’s4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Research on how viruses can cause brain ailments has gained pace
Science has just begun to uncover an unnerving fact about viruses: Some might affect our brains over the long haul. It came as a shock that Sars-CoV-2 can lead to lingering neurological problems, a post-viral syndrome we call long covid. But the phenomenon might not be unique to this virus. Scientists spotted links between common viruses such as influenza and brain diseases like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The hope is that identifying a viral link might help work out what causes these mysterious ailments and develop new treatments.