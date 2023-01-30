Long covid studies may teach us how to take on Alzheimer’s

Nath is currently studying neurological problems following covid—which he estimates affected about 10% of people infected before vaccines were available and a much smaller fraction today. At first, he said he was very sceptical of claims that the virus hides in the brain, but more recent studies have made him take it seriously, especially autopsy studies done by Dan Chertow at the NIH. It might be that those residual traces of the virus are causing persistent inflammation. It’s possible that this has always been happening to some fraction of people who pick up common viruses. It’s just that it did not get much attention before covid, as virology and neurology were seen as different fields.