Long live the life-altering revolution led by artificial intelligence!
Summary
- AI has led to breakthroughs in synthetic biology, whose promise ranges from new drugs that perform better to replacements for chemicals in all sorts of products. And this is just the start.
Suddenly, it appears, the worlds of technology and biology are colliding at high speed. Progress in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) has been dramatic in recent years and this has accelerated the exploration of promising new pathways and technologies in biological sciences.