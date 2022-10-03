In 2011, investor Marc Andreessen warned us against an impending software revolution when he said “software is eating the world". Companies in every industry need to prepare for a software revolution. However, a global shortage of highly skilled software developers is a key risk factor for IT businesses today; not only are there not enough developers to meet the demand, but lack of necessary coding knowledge and experience is a major stumbling block.

India’s software industry is embracing open architecture by enlisting citizen developers to create a scalable self-healing system for coding. This will enable the software industry to leapfrog its competitors in efficiency, innovation, and speed of software development.

Increasing demand for software development to perform IT operations is the driving force behind the growth of Low-Code and No-Code (LCNC) development. LCNC allows apps and solutions to be built with minimal to no coding knowledge. Industry data suggests that there is a huge shortage of talent, with just over 9,000 active job seekers available for over 16,500 jobs. LCNC provides the means to create software applications by utilizing visual design tools and a drag-and-drop user interface without any prior knowledge of coding.

LCNC platforms are adaptable and expandable too, and thus provide the opportunity to create scalable designs which can be implemented on the cloud. Increased awareness and training around LCNC can fill the demand-supply gap. The lack of a highly qualified workforce means a longer hunt for talent, a spike in salaries and possible stagnation in growth.

Companies must welcome citizen developers with open arms to support agility in software development and redefine how business apps are built. LCNC platforms allow developers and businesses to quickly develop apps thus driving productivity and cost efficiency. Going ahead, the increased adoption of LCNC platforms with citizen developers will also reduce the reliance on third-party vendors.

LCNC programming is providing a tantalizing opportunity to job seekers, especially freshers and greenhorns who can utilize their time to develop customized apps with minimal programming skills.

As for those who are already in the field, the world of programming is extending an opportunity to simplify the process by moving from spot low-code solutions to integrated enterprise-wide functionality. By making software development accessible to a wide range of skill sets and areas of expertise, LCNC platforms are empowering candidates to play a very important role in accelerating digital journeys.

By dramatically increasing the demand for candidates with little or no coding knowledge, LCNC has also increased the participation of non-tech candidates in the workforce, which is a huge milestone towards addressing the twin issues of skill shortage and rampant unemployment in the country.

Every industry, including IT services, is embracing LCNC to cater to the rising demand for technical tools and infra, like mobile apps, websites, desktop apps, etc. Importantly, the technology is also being used in comparatively less technology intensive industries too, such as telecom, e-commerce, entertainment, and healthcare.

LCNC facilitates businesses by expediting IT services, automating workflow and streamlining customer services to meet business goals at a faster pace with a more affordable ecosystem. LCNC thus supports better customer retention, brand satisfaction and greater revenue generation.

While the adoption of the LCNC platform is not widespread in India yet, this is an immense opportunity for companies to utilize these platforms to massively improve their productivity levels while rationalizing costs.

India has the potential to grow and generate $4 billion in revenue by 2025 from the LCNC market, accounting for 10% of the global market share. Bill Gates said, in 2013, that “the internet is becoming the town square for the global village of tomorrow", and while LCNC is a long way from mainstream adoption in India, it will help give the power to more and more people to join this town square.

Sunil Chemmankotil is the CEO of TeamLease Digital.