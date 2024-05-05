Loyalty that ends when polls are done and dusted
Summary
- Congress leaders are aware that leaving Amethi may send the wrong message, which is why they claim that the Gandhi family’s relationship with Rae Bareli is decades older than the one with Amethi.
I had said earlier that shahzada will lose Wayanad and start looking for a second seat. His supporters were saying he would come to Amethi. But shahzada was so scared of Amethi that he fled to Rae Bareli. These people tell everyone Daro mat. I tell them Arey daro mat, bhago mat (don’t be scared, don’t flee)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally, tongue in cheek, and added, “I had also said that their top leader will run away; she ran away, she left Uttar Pradesh and contested the elections from Rajasthan."