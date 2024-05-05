Loyalty that ends when polls are done and dusted

Another fact worth noting here is that in Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav fielded his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav. I’m not sure why, but his thinking changed within two days, and he himself entered the electoral fray. Did he realize that the Gandhis were about to say goodbye to Amethi this time? Even if both Rahul and Akhilesh are declared winners, Akhilesh Yadav will continue to be Uttar Pradesh’s most visible representative in the Lok Sabha. This will boost his political profile. We must remember that Mayawati had once made excellent use of her Lok Sabha membership.