Luddites are throwing in the towel prematurely on AI
Any disruptive technology resets the skills in demand without turning human beings redundant
In a recent article, economist and writer Tyler Cowen declared with refreshing candour that the days of writers like him were numbered. With artificial intelligence (AI) getting increasingly good at summarizing content from the farthest reaches of the internet, he wondered aloud whether anyone who made a living writing opinion pieces would be needed any longer.