Luddites are throwing in the towel prematurely on AI

When automobiles were invented, they were subject to various red-flag laws, most of which stipulated that at least three persons had to be employed to drive them, one of whom had to walk on foot, at least 60 yards in front of the vehicle, prominently displaying a red flag to warn riders and drivers of horse-drawn carriages of its imminent approach. Pennsylvania nearly enacted a far more aggressive legislation that would have required every motorist who even saw a horse in front of him to “pull well off the road, cover his car with a blanket or canvas that blends with the countryside, and let the horses pass." It went on to stipulate that if any animals were alarmed by the vehicle, it had to be disassembled as quickly as possible, and all the parts concealed behind nearby bushes!