Opinion | Luxury to mass market, brands reach consumers in new ways

India has a historical context to selling luxury. Traditionally, it was customary for merchants to visit the rich, the aristocrats and the noble with their wares. “Street bazaars were the norm for the general populace, while the rich were always serviced at home," said Abhay Gupta, founder and chief executive, Luxury Connect and Luxury Connect Business School. Some modern-day luxury retailers, too, adopted similar methods for their ultra-premium clients. But the pandemic has ensured this becomes a standard practice across brands as the fear of stepping out and contracting the disease looms.