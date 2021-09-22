Machine behaviour may be easier to alter than our own

Airbnb, a space-rental app that is among the stars of the online economy, aims to foster the ideal that “every community is a place where you can belong". But the company has found that racial discrimination is its greatest challenge in realizing this mission. Guests who belong to minority groups sometimes feel that they are being discriminated against by hosts who decline their booking requests. To solve this problem, Airbnb made it mandatory for all its users to sign a commitment to uphold racial equality as a core value. That did not have the desired effect. Airbnb then introduced the concept of ‘instant booking’, by which the guest could book an accommodation unit without prior approval of the host. Only a tiny fraction of travellers, about 3%, opted for this provision. African-Americans were found to be even more reluctant to use this option than other groups. This was because they wanted to avoid unpleasant surprises when they met the host in person. Why did these persistent attempts to solve the problem of biases fail?

