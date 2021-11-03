In the early days of the Covid pandemic, in a Financial Times article, ‘ The Pandemic is a Portal ’, novelist Arundhati Roy wrote “historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different". Has this prediction come true? Has the pandemic really changed the world? Much has been written about how lockdowns have forced many people to start using digital mediums for purchases and payments. There no doubt this new trend will accelerate the pace of adoption of telemedicine, videoconferencing and online learning. But there are a few other equally significant changes in human behaviour brought about by the outbreak.

The pandemic itself has been a hugely mismanaged disaster, more so in its initial stages. This was mostly because it represented radical uncertainty. An unlikely event of this kind had never happened, and so its course was very difficult to predict. Low probabilities associated with various outcomes made it hard for policymakers to visualize problems and prepare for them. This is human nature. So it is not surprising that national leaders across the world did not take early reports of the virus outbreak in Wuhan too seriously.

Hurricane Katrina that hit New Orleans in 2005 was also such a low-probability event. As expected of human nature, that rare event too was mismanaged. After that poor show, more intense hurricanes have hit the US coast, but government systems that had experienced Hurricane Katrina were better prepared to deal with it. Similarly, now that the world has experienced an unprecedented pandemic, it will now be better prepared for similar or even worse health crises. At least next time, we won’t have a world leader dismissing such an emergency as “just a flu".

No other crisis in memory has simultaneously affected all the world’s countries the way covid has. Although world wars and previous pandemics have taken many more human lives, every country around the globe was not directly impacted by those tragedies. What adds to our sense of common pandemic experience is that people everywhere have had to perform the same rituals: wearing masks, avoiding close social contact and getting vaccinated to defend themselves from infection. The covid pandemic has put the whole world through globalization of a new kind—the globalization of suffering. The realization that what emanates in one part of the globe can impact the rest of us in a very short span of time has got reinforced.

The world is facing several common problems, like global warming. But so far, many countries have looked at these only through the narrow lens of national self-interest. The new experience of globalized suffering wrought by the novel coronavirus could bring in much-needed changes in the behaviour of nations.

Nation-states will likely become a bit more willing to tackle global problems in a more unified way. We could hopefully see the difference at the currently underway Glasgow conference on climate change.

Many observers contend that the biggest change caused by the covid pandemic is observable within organizations and in work places. Work-from-home policies adopted by many employers during the pandemic has fundamentally altered the idea of one’s work space. Flexibility in one’s working hours and place of work will have to be the new mantra that governs post-pandemic organizations. Those that insist on 9-to-5 work routines will soon be considered outdated. Redesigning systems to foster belongingness and create a strong organizational culture even as many employees work from home will be a major challenge for organizational leaders.

The great wave of resignations around us is just an outward reflection of the deeper but unarticulated thoughts of employees. The pandemic, especially the second wave, has impacted many individuals deeply. There are many who lost a close relative to the pandemic, or at least had a close relative in a serious condition when infections were raging. The fear and uncertainty of those difficult times remain embedded in many a mind. One outflow of this inner turmoil is the belief that ‘I have only one life, I might as well live it the way I always wanted to.’ Organizations must respect this feeling.

In times of extreme uncertainty, more so after a catastrophic event like the terrorist attack on New York’s World Trade Center in 2001, religiosity, or the feeling of a need for religion, increases dramatically among individuals. But if uncertainty lasts for a long time, there could be a shift. For example, after the devastating bubonic plague in Europe, while individual faith in God remained, respect for organized religion declined. The same can be expected after this pandemic too. Covid undermined the foundation of organized religion, community gatherings. Religious leaders had no explanation for the emergence of coronavirus, nor could miracle workers provide any solutions for the pandemic. No wonder, global studies by Gallup showed that religiosity actually declined in 2020. The worry is that upholders of organized religion may turn to fundamentalism to hold their flocks together.

It is interesting to note that after some initial fumbles, it is science that has managed to position itself as a dependable ally, the last resort for the world during a crisis. But this has another side effect—the reinvention of authority. The covid pandemic has reminded us of our dependence on experts and need to abide by government recommendations. All in all, a microscopic pathogen called Sars-CoV-2 has turned out to be the biggest agent of behavioural change in a long time.

Biju Dominic is the chief evangelist, Fractal Analytics and chairman, FinalMile Consulting

