How a microscopic virus altered human behaviour

No other crisis in memory has simultaneously affected all the world’s countries the way covid has. Although world wars and previous pandemics have taken many more human lives, every country around the globe was not directly impacted by those tragedies. What adds to our sense of common pandemic experience is that people everywhere have had to perform the same rituals: wearing masks, avoiding close social contact and getting vaccinated to defend themselves from infection. The covid pandemic has put the whole world through globalization of a new kind—the globalization of suffering. The realization that what emanates in one part of the globe can impact the rest of us in a very short span of time has got reinforced.

