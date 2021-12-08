Magazines are in a soup but they're not giving up without a fight

AIM general secretary Anant Nath, who is also executive publisher of Delhi Press which prints magazines like Caravan, Sarita, Grihshobha and Champak, said business was knocked out by covid. News stand sales declined and print runs plunged. It was then that magazine publishers huddled together to figure a way out of the crisis. They realized that collaboration was the only way forward. Nath said that marketers’ interest in magazines has been on a decline even though their readership climbed up to 85 million in 2019 as per the Indian Readership Survey. “So, what we are also up against is perception," he said.