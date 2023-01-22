Maharashtra was a magnet for fresh investment MoUs at Davos4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:14 PM IST
- A clutch of deals across various sectors signed with companies could help make the state a manufacturing hub for the world
In less than 7 months since our government took over in Maharashtra, we are on the road to delivering on our promise of making the state India’s first $1 trillion economy, towards the country’s goal of achieving a GDP of $5 trillion. We successfully signed investment deals for Maharashtra worth ₹1.4 trillion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos.
