Maharashtra was a magnet for fresh investment MoUs at Davos

As the leader of the state with one of the largest sub-economies in India, I am hopeful that some of these partners will also explore synergies within our country. This will allow us to carry forward the WEF theme of ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ within India as well. India has assumed presidency of the G20, and I am confident that some of my interactions at Davos will result in a platform for more fruitful partnerships when delegates arrive in New Delhi for the 2023 G20 summit later this year.