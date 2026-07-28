Major League Baseball wants AI kept out of the dugout—but that’s a pointless effort

Fresh off last week’s All-Star break, Major League Baseball took aim at artificial intelligence (AI). As the season resumed, clubs were barred from using AI assistants in the dugout.
Last week, reports emerged that the New York Mets spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a custom AI assistant to steer pitch selection and other in-game decisions. The result? Another losing record.
But according to The Athletic, the hapless Mets aren’t alone. As many as one-third of the league’s clubs are trying for an in-game AI edge.
Nobody wants a chatbot running a baseball game. Or shouldn’t. But baseball has seen versions of this story before. For decades, the game has rewarded teams that use information better than their opponents.