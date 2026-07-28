Major League Baseball wants AI kept out of the dugout—but that’s a pointless effort

Fresh off last week’s All-Star break, Major League Baseball took aim at artificial intelligence (AI). As the season resumed, clubs were barred from using AI assistants in the dugout.
Fresh off last week’s All-Star break, Major League Baseball took aim at artificial intelligence (AI). As the season resumed, clubs were barred from using AI assistants in the dugout.
Last week, reports emerged that the New York Mets spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a custom AI assistant to steer pitch selection and other in-game decisions. The result? Another losing record.
Last week, reports emerged that the New York Mets spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a custom AI assistant to steer pitch selection and other in-game decisions. The result? Another losing record.
But according to The Athletic, the hapless Mets aren’t alone. As many as one-third of the league’s clubs are trying for an in-game AI edge.
Nobody wants a chatbot running a baseball game. Or shouldn’t. But baseball has seen versions of this story before. For decades, the game has rewarded teams that use information better than their opponents.
AI is simply the latest tool in that evolution. MLB shouldn’t overreact and treat it as a threat to the game’s existence.
No American sport is more attached to tradition than baseball. Debates over the designated hitter and pitch clock can feel like baseball’s own culture wars. Yet baseball has also been the sport most willing to ask a more radical question: Who, or what, gets to make strategic decisions?
The evolution has been relentless. In the dugout, front office and scouting department, human intuition has steadily given way to cold hard data.
The shift didn’t start with computers. In the late 19th century, clubs began employing scouts to identify talent their rivals had overlooked. Teams that invested in larger scouting networks—and later, farm systems—gained an edge.
Decades later, independent researchers challenged baseball’s entrenched biases with data. For example, while the baseball establishment had long revered batting average, sabermetrics showed that on-base percentage is a much better predictor of wins.
Michael Lewis’ classic book, Moneyball, made that shift famous by documenting how the Oakland A’s of the early 2000s used analytics to compete with baseball’s big spenders.
Over the following decade, analytics departments became standard across MLB. Front offices that once leaned on scouts supplemented and even replaced them with number crunchers.
Then came Statcast. In 2015, the league equipped every ballpark with this tracking technology, which included high-speed cameras and radar systems capable of analyzing nearly everything on the field. Statcast generates a firehose of data—from spin rate to exit velocity —shared by every club.
The problem is that no human can make sense of its billions of data points during a 2,430-game season. What happened next? Teams built sophisticated analytics departments to turn that torrent into baseball insights.
In 2016, MLB put those findings in the hands of players and coaches by issuing iPads stocked with stats, analytics and some years later near real-time video replays for dugout use.
Does all that data pay off? Astronomer, the company that helped Texas Rangers organize their data in the early 2020s, has argued its “data orchestration” contributed to the club’s 2023 World Series championship. The Rangers didn’t dispute the claim.
Now it’s AI’s turn. Rather than limit managers and players to the statistics and video loaded onto their iPads, some clubs added custom AI assistants to the devices.
Until last week, the practice wasn’t prohibited. Instead of swiping through reports and video, a manager could ask: ‘What’s the best pitch to throw their cleanup hitter right now?’
Critics would naturally view that move as crossing a line. A scouting report on an iPad presents information; an AI assistant analyzes it and recommends a course of action. Some might fear baseball will become a battle of engineers.
That’s an understandable concern, but it overstates what AI can actually do. Only a manager knows whether his starter has his stuff that night or whether his cleanup hitter is pressing. AI can organize information, but it can’t read a dugout for confidence. That’s on the manager.
The distinction is critical. Baseball isn’t a game between machines. It’s a competition between elite athletes and managers who use information well.
Do some clubs have an advantage if they use an AI assistant in the dugout? The Mets’ lousy season suggests the answer isn’t guaranteed.
Rather than stifle the impulse for a competitive edge, MLB should take a more measured approach. The league already supplies every team with the same Statcast data.
It can do the same with in-game AI assistants and approve a limited set of tools that are made available to every club. That preserves balance without stifling sports-data-oriented innovation.
That would be in the spirit of baseball’s tradition: Rather than outlaw information, regulate it. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the business of sports.