A nation falling for the lure of majoritarianism
Summary
- It’s sad that in this age-old game of violence, only the faces of the perpetrators and the victims have changed, while the statements of the leaders remain the same.
Years ago, I read Kitne Pakistan, a novel by Hindi writer Kamleshwar that articulates the fractious, discriminatory and power-hungry tendencies of Indian society. The exodus from Murshidabad following riots in the wake of the passage of Waqf Amendment Act has again forced us to ponder whether we can ever bridge this mindset of separation. Do we really want to replace the rule of the majority with majoritarianism?