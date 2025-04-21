A nation falling for the lure of majoritarianism

The truth is that the scourge of communalism has been festering in parts of West Bengal for years now. Now the schism is out in the open. It isn’t clear whether the rioters in Murshidabad were locals or come from outside, but it’s clear they know the value of their vote and want to extract an extreme price for it. State BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, once a key lieutenant of Mamata, claims the state government is unable to deal with lawlessness in the state and, so, should be dismissed. The Trinamool Congress leader counters him by saying Murshidabad violence is the handiwork of central agencies in cahoots with some political parties.