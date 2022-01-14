Making a case for Wednesday, the 31st

The calendar we get all this from, that throws up unlucky days now and then, is of course known as the Gregorian Calendar. It is designed to a 400-year cycle. This means that over that time, it chugs through all permutations of days and dates a year - really, sequences of years - can have. Then we start again. For example, this year started on a Saturday. So will 2422. The 400 years 2022-2421 - call it an epoch - will be precisely duplicated by the 2422-2821 and the 2822-3221 epochs, and so on.

