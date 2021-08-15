Making the most of our time left with ageing parents

I speak to my mother almost every day. I want to make most of our time together; I don’t take her presence for granted. We don’t know what to say, though. So we say the same things to each other almost every day. Some days she tells me the plot lines of the stories she plans to write. She finds the actual writing, the mechanical part, very laborious, but she enjoys the thinking part. And the part where she gets to tell the stories to anyone who would listen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}