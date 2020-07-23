Third and the biggest implication of risk for us is that higher the risk, slower the compounding of returns over time, leading to lower portfolio value at the end. The Nifty 50 Index’s 15-year average annual return of 18.9% reduced significantly to a 13.9% compounded return over 15 years due to the meaningful risk of Nifty 50 Index (standard deviation of 32%). The even higher 25% average annual return of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index crumbled down to 13% compounded return due to its even higher risk (standard deviation of 51%) than that of the Nifty 50 Index. In stark contrast, the US’s S&P 500 Index’s 15-year average rupee return of 13.8% reduced only marginally to a 12.7% compounded return over 15 years because its standard deviation was only 16%. So, we can see how a higher standard deviation or risk implies your portfolio has to work that much harder to grow over time.