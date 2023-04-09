Let’s insist on full disclosure and consent for AI and algorithm use

What do we do in the meantime? The place to start is to identify what it is that we should protect. That, in my view, is cognitive autonomy or the human freedom to think. The reason social media platforms have so much political power is that can influence what individuals and entire societies believe. More than general artificial intelligence enslaving us, we should be more concerned about some humans using artificial intelligence to accumulate power over others: Power that is undeserved, unaccountable and unchallengeable. So protecting the mind from being influenced without its consent, and without societal safeguards, should be our first step.