Manmohan Singh’s calm amid din in Parliament

But what happened? Riding the success of these reforms, Rao and Singh were able to bring back our gold within months. In the next 20 years, India became economically so strong that for the first time, in 2009, we bought 200 tonnes of gold from the International Monetary Fund. Today, our country is one of the biggest buyers of gold in the world. After Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee not only persisted with reforms but gave them a push.