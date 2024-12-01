Opinion
Manu Joseph: A right that women don’t have is the right to mediocrity
Summary
- It’s not just Kamala Harris. In general, women are judged far more harshly for not being exceptional than men are. It’s a consistent bias around the world.
In a few weeks, when Donald Trump takes over as US President once again, people will wonder if things might have been different had his opponent been someone other than Kamala Harris. By which, they also mean someone with a better game, who was not so ordinary.
