Opinion
Manu Joseph: Escaping India within India is an exorbitant exercise
Summary
- The wealthy in Gurgaon pay mind-boggling prices to keep real India out of their lives. But no matter how much the super-rich are ready to shell out, it doesn’t happen.
A good thing about the winter smog in Gurgaon is that you do not see most of Gurgaon. It is an ugly, dismal city and home to some of the richest Indians. Now and then, in the winter, I see its most famous residential building standing in the smog.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more