Manu Joseph: Gabriel García Márquez in the time of Netflix
Summary
- The literary establishment classified his great novel ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ as ‘magic realism’ and misled us about the true magic of its appeal.
It was inevitable that a tribute to Gabriel García Márquez would come under pressure to achieve a beautiful opening line, and having thus sidestepped the expectation, it would immediately mention one of the most famous opening lines in the history of literature: “Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, colonel Aureliano Buendia was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice."