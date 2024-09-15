Manu Joseph: How unhealthy behaviour could deliver success | Mint

Opinion
Manu Joseph: How unhealthy behaviour could deliver success
Summary
- If socializing meant morning walks, other sort of people may have risen to the peaks of their fields. Success is formed in social hot spots, and as the healthy sleep, in other rooms of the world, powerful bonds are forged over conversations.
Success is a gift given by friends. There is a fallacy among talented people, especially if they are young, that they can be exempt from this rule because of their immense talent. But they will find out it is not true.
