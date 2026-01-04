Manu Joseph: Why we should be thankful for human nature, billionaire dreams and even Donald Trump’s policies

How Trump may create a better world: We tend to think of illegal migration to America as an activity of the poor. There has to be some truth in it, but if you consider the Indian stories, those who were put in jumpsuits and flown back to India in chains, many of them claimed to have paid tens of lakhs of rupees to agents to smuggle them into the US. That is not the sort of activity the poor can afford. At least one part of illegal migration to the US appeared to be a middle-class activity. US President Donald Trump has put an end to it by instilling fear.