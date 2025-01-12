Manu Joseph: India has become too rich to let petty clerks torment people
Summary
- Middle-income countries tend to prosper by relieving people of petty pains. Signs of this happening in India, however, remain weak. Ask Aadhaar card seekers.
Every time I have to interact directly with the government, I wonder, “Why doesn’t it like me?" I usually avoid direct contact. But unfortunately, for nearly two months, I have been trying to get an Aadhaar number for a minor. After giving her biometrics, it has been a tale of torment.