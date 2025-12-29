If you want higher standards for drinking water packaging in India, who do you turn to? A few days ago, the Supreme Court seemed to scold a petitioner for wanting that, calling his plea for India to comply with top international standards a “luxury litigation.”
Manu Joseph: India would do better if it starts treating all Indians as well-off rather than poor
SummaryWhat holds the country back are the low standards we set for ourselves, with India’s widespread poverty serving as the typical pretext. This needs to change for our standards to go up. Thinking of all Indians as upper middle class would make a difference.
