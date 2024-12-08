Manu Joseph: Trump’s victory has exposed the worst argument of the West
Summary
- Western media claimed that Donald Trump’s popularity in the US was the creation of fake news. The evidence suggests that it’s this view that’s false.
The worst argument of the West that I have encountered is that fake news changed public opinion and gave the world Donald Trump, and that this sort of propaganda creates the myth of other strongmen across the world. Like some bad Western theories, the view has developed the aura of a common truth even as evidence grows that it is highly unlikely and this view itself could be a piece of fake news.