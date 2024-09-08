Manu Joseph: Why Indian cities may be doomed to remain unliveable
Summary
- Our lives are unlikely to improve so long as India is unable to change how it treats Indians. On a positive note, though, India has now prospered enough to hold some attraction for the new economic elite.
As an Indian, my standards are so low that my idea of exciting urban development is a Nitin Gadkari tweet. I enjoy reading the plans of the minister for road transport and highways—his great projects, how he would punish Indians who don’t follow the law (this part especially), how he hopes to replace vehicular horns with the sound of Indian musical instruments, and how very soon road travel from Chennai to Bangalore would take only two hours.