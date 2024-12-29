Manu Joseph: Why we’re lucky to be Indians in such a terrible world
Summary
- While much of the world reels under violence, India remains largely—and thankfully—peaceful. Disturbances, if any, are few and far between. Does the nature of Indians assure such calm?
Of late, I am hearing Indians say an un-Indian thing. When they think about a world in turmoil—the devastating wars in the Levant and Ukraine, the cruelty of militias in Africa, the upheavals in Bangladesh, the recent collapse of Sri Lanka’s economy, and of Afghanistan and Pakistan, which do not require descriptors—I hear them say, “Actually, we are quite lucky to be Indians."