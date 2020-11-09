Many meetings and one major message: Financial risk is real

After questioning the mental health of the French President, the President of Turkey fired its central banker for the weakness of its currency. In one sense, he is taking a leaf out of the books of central banks in advanced nations: To solve a problem, create more of it. The short point is that policy risk in emerging markets is not to be dismissed. Second, stocks in America are frothy, to put it mildly. GMO, an experienced asset manager, likened the valuation and conditions in US stock markets to 1999. Celebrations in the “swamp" (bourses) in the week of the election deserves a separate analysis. But, a meaningful correction in US stocks is overdue and a spillover of US market sentiment is a risk for emerging economies. Third, emerging economies are not yet exempt from the virus risk. Indonesia is officially in recession, for example. Four, there are local political risks beyond the American situation. So, conviction is necessary, but luck too is needed for big bets on emerging market assets to come good. Safety first; returns later.