Many politicians are performing well in politics

The so-called suicide note found in the mahant’s room has triggered some interesting questions. The mahant was a celibate, so who was trying to blackmail him in the name of an obscene video clip? His disciple Anand Giri, who has been arrested, claimed that the mahant could not read or write, so who wrote the long suicide note? How much truth is there in this claim? It will certainly be probed, but I would like to quote a former IPS officer and columnist for Hindustan, Vibhuti Narayan Rai. He said it’s a false claim that the mahant was not educated. In 1989, when Rai was posted as senior superintendent of police at the Kumbh Mela, the mahant often came to him with many applications. If necessary, amendments were made right there by the mahant himself. Questions are also being raised about Giri’s flashy lifestyle.

